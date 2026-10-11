Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 11 (ANI): King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was targeted in another attack on Saturday (local time), leaving multiple people injured and forcing a temporary suspension of airport operations, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said, as several international airlines cancelled flights and foreign embassies urged their citizens to avoid the airport.

The developments follow Houthi strikes on King Khalid and Abha Airports in Saudi Arabia on October 6 and 7 and an escalating conflict in Yemen.

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In a statement, GACA said, "On Saturday, October 10, 2026, corresponding to 29 Rabi' Al-Thani 1448H, King Khalid International Airport was targeted by an attack, amid ongoing blatant attacks targeting civil aviation facilities in the Kingdom."

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"The attack resulted in a number of injuries, which are currently being assessed," the authority said, adding that operations had been temporarily suspended pending damage assessment and safety inspections of airport facilities in coordination with the relevant authorities.

"Further updates will be provided," GACA said.

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#Statement | An attack targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and operations are temporarily suspended. #GACA https://t.co/5vhxoGBVc7 — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 10, 2026

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged citizens whose travel plans had been disrupted by the suspension or delay of flights to contact Saudi diplomatic missions in the countries where they were located.

The ministry said the missions would provide assistance and necessary guidance to citizens who had been unable to reach their destinations because of disruptions to flights heading to King Khalid International Airport.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on citizens whose travel itineraries have been affected or who have been unable to reach their destinations due to the suspension or delay of some flights heading to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to contact the missions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the countries where they are located, in order to request assistance and provide the necessary guidance," the statement read.

تدعو #وزارة_الخارجية المواطنين الذين تأثرت رحلاتهم أو تعذّر وصولهم إلى وجهاتهم نتيجة إيقاف أو تأخر بعض الرحلات المتجهة إلى مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، إلى التواصل مع بعثات المملكة العربية السعودية في الدول المتواجدين فيها، وذلك لطلب المساعدة وتقديم الإرشادات اللازمة. https://t.co/FeaQ26qHoi — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Akasa Air announced that it had extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until October 13, citing the continuing security situation.

In a travel update issued on Saturday, the airline said affected passengers could opt for a full refund to the original payment source within seven days or reschedule their travel without additional charges. Passengers who booked through travel partners were advised to contact them directly.

"In view of the continuing security situation in Riyadh, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh till October 13, 2026. We continue to closely monitor and assess the situation on a real-time basis. Passengers impacted by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, credited to the original source of payment within 7 days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers whose bookings were made through a travel partner are requested to contact them directly for assistance," the statement read.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," the airline added.

#TravelUpdate: October 10, 2026 | 20:00 IST In view of the continuing security situation in Riyadh, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh till October 13, 2026. We continue to closely monitor and assess the situation on a real-time basis. Passengers impacted by these cancellations may opt for a full refund, credited to the original source of payment within 7 days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost. Passengers whose bookings were made through a travel partner are requested to contact them directly for assistance. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 10, 2026

Kuwait Airways also cancelled flights KU775 from Kuwait to Riyadh and KU776 from Riyadh to Kuwait on Saturday due to the airport closure. The airline advised passengers to monitor their flight status and said notifications would be sent to the contact numbers registered with their bookings.

"Kuwait Airways announces the cancellation of flight KU775 (Kuwait to Riyadh) and flight KU776 (Riyadh to Kuwait) today, Saturday, 10 October 2026, due to the closure of the airport resulting from the security situation. The company urges all passengers to monitor the status of their flights. Notifications and text messages will be sent to the phone numbers registered in their bookings to inform them of any updates. Passengers may also follow the latest developments via Kuwait Airways official channels. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation," the airline said.

#الخطوط_الجوية_الكويتية #kuwaitairways https://t.co/48sOkMBFkR — Kuwait Airways (@KuwaitAirways) October 10, 2026

Several foreign governments also issued travel advisories following the incident.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia said it was aware of attacks on the airport on October 10 and strongly recommended that American citizens avoid the airport and surrounding areas.

It also said US government employees working in Saudi Arabia would require special authorisation to use King Khalid International Airport. The mission warned of possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions, and advised travellers to confirm their flight status directly with airlines and the airport.

"U.S. Government Employee Travel Restrictions: U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif," the embassy said.

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 10, 2026) The U.S. Mission is aware of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 and strongly recommends all U.S. citizens avoid this airport and surrounding areas. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. U.S. Government Employee Travel Restrictions: U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization to use the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia are not allowed to travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border due to safety risks and need special authorization for travel to the provinces of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and the cities of Qatif, Yanbu, and Taif. Read more: https://t.co/uBrNoUIE3W — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 10, 2026

The British Foreign Office said it was updating its travel advice following a serious incident at the airport at approximately 3 pm local time.

"We advise British nationals to avoid King Khalid International Airport until the airport is secure and to monitor the advice of the Saudi authorities," it said.

10 October 2026: Update to FCDO Travel Advice for Saudi Arabia. To read our travel advice, please visit https://t.co/dkWmWSU8gi https://t.co/Lx1FrYZL8r — UK in Saudi Arabia 🇬🇧🇸🇦 (@UKinSaudiArabia) October 10, 2026

Canada's embassy in Saudi Arabia also advised its citizens to avoid all travel to the airport, citing ongoing military activity affecting operations and causing travel disruptions.

It urged Canadians to monitor local media, follow instructions from local authorities and check their flight status directly with their airlines before departure. The embassy also advised people who encountered military debris or fragments to move away immediately and contact local authorities.

https://t.co/yXRBN0bXfq — Canada in KSA (@CanEmbSA) October 10, 2026

The Japanese embassy strongly condemned what it described as repeated "Houthi attacks" on international airports and other civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia.

"Attacks on civilians and civilian facilities, in any form, cannot be tolerated," the embassy said, calling on the Houthis to refrain from escalating the situation inside and outside Yemen.

تدين سفارة اليابان في المملكة العربية السعودية بشدة الهجمات المتكررة التي يشنها الحوثيون على المطارات الدولية وغيرها من المنشآت المدنية في المملكة العربية السعودية. ولا يمكن التسامح بأي شكل من الأشكال مع الهجمات التي تستهدف المدنيين والمنشآت المدنية. https://t.co/eCS8eB5St2 — Embassy of Japan in KSA (@JapanEmbassyKSA) October 10, 2026

Germany and Spain also issued advisories. The German embassy in Riyadh strongly advised its citizens against transiting through the airport and asked German nationals in Saudi Arabia to register with the Federal Foreign Office's crisis preparedness list to receive information and guidance in an emergency.

The Spanish embassy urged its citizens to take extreme precautions and avoid non-essential travel.

The latest attack comes two days after separate strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7 resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries, according to GACA.

In an earlier statement issued on Friday, GACA said three Saudi citizens had been killed and several others injured in two separate attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport on Thursday.

According to the authority, one attack targeted the airport's facilities, while another targeted a Saudia aircraft. The attacks caused property damage and injured Saudi citizens and residents of various nationalities, with the injured taken to hospitals for medical treatment.

Saudia Airlines confirmed that one of its employees was killed in the incident and expressed condolences to the employee's family.

"Saudia confirms that the incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh resulted in the loss of one of its employees. The airline extends its deepest condolences to his family," it said.

The airline also reported damage to one of its aircraft while it was parked at the airport, clarifying that no passengers were on board at the time.

Saudia said it had activated emergency response procedures in coordination with the relevant authorities to manage the situation and provide care and support to those affected and their families. (ANI)

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