Robbery suspect arrested after Israeli Police recover $280K in cash

Robbery suspect arrested after Israeli Police recover $280K in cash

ANI
August 17, 2025
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 17 (ANI)/TPS)Israeli authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man in Jaffa after recovering more than NIS 1 million ($280,000) in cash, foreign currency, and jewellery linked to a robbery in Holon earlier this month, the Israel Police announced on Sunday.

The investigation began on August 13, 2025, when authorities received a report that a scooter-riding suspect had stolen a bag containing over NIS 30,000 (more than $8,800) from a Holon resident. "Holon police officers immediately began investigating the case and quickly identified the suspect," a police spokesperson said.

Police and Border Patrol officers went to the suspect's Jaffa apartment last weekend. When they tried to enter, the man attempted to flee to the roof. Officers pursued him and arrested him after he entered a neighbor's apartment.

During the arrest, authorities seized a suitcase containing more than NIS 960,000 in cash (nearly $284,00), $30,000 in U.S. currency, and approximately EUR3,000. Officers also found jewelry valued at roughly NIS 200,000 ($59,000), suspected to be stolen.

The money is thought to have been stolen from the area of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

