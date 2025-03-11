Rohingya stage protest outside UN office in Lanka

A group of over 100 Myanmar Rohingya refugees on Monday staged a protest opposite the UN office and demanded a permanent solution to their plight. Activist Rukii Fernando of a local group assisting them said the group, which arrived in 2022, were calling for immediate assistance, including food and housing.

“This group of 123 Rohingyas have been housed with friends and well-wishers at Panadura (a Colombo south suburb),” Fernando told mediapersons. They held placards opposite the UN office.