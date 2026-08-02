Romania: Team India wins laurels at 23rd International Linguistics Olympiad

Bucharest [Romania], August 2 (ANI): Team India secured 1 Gold, 3 Bronze medals and one honourable mention at the 23rd International Linguistics Olympiad.

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Sharing the details of the achievements in a post on X, the Embassy of India in Romania extended congratulations to the team for its remarkable performance at the 23rd International Linguistics Olympiad, hosted by Romania's Ministry of Education and Research.

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"The Team secured 1 Gold, 3 Bronze medals & 1 Honourable Mention. Congratulations to all the medal winners for making India proud!" the embassy said on X.

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https://x.com/eoiromania/status/2083612877081194573?s=20

The International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) is an annual international competition that brings together secondary school students and experts from various fields of linguistics.

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The competition challenges participants to analyse the grammar, structure, culture, and history of different languages and to demonstrate their linguistic abilities through puzzles and problem-solving challenges.

Romania hosted the 23rd International Linguistics Olympiad from July 26th to August 2nd, 2026.

India and Romania share warm and friendly ties.

Recently, President Droupadi Murmu visited the country in July.

During her visit, New Delhi and Bucharest agreed to double their trade volume over the next three years while deepening defence cooperation and allied strategic areas. President Murmu held comprehensive talks on bilateral relations with Romanian President Nicusor Dan and separately engaged with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

She also addressed the India-Romania Business Forum in Bucharest on Friday and interacted with members of the India-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Recognising her public leadership and international outreach, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies conferred an honorary doctorate upon President Murmu. The "Doctor Honoris Causa" represents the institution's highest academic distinction, awarded to eminent personalities for exceptional contributions to academia, public service and international cooperation.

Before she departed for the airport on Saturday, President Murmu met with members of the Indian diaspora. Romania currently hosts over 13,500 Indian nationals, including approximately 10,000 workers. (ANI)

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