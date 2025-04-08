DT
Home / World / Roof collapses at Dominican Republic nightclub, at least 18 dead, over 120 injured

Roof collapses at Dominican Republic nightclub, at least 18 dead, over 120 injured

Montecristi Governor Nelsy Cruz was among the victims; singer Rubby Pérez injured
AP
Updated At : 07:42 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Rescuers work at the site of the collapsed nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. REUTERS
At least 18 people died and more than 120 were injured after a roof fell at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, authorities said. It isn’t clear what caused the roof to collapse.

Crews are searching for potential survivors in the rubble at Jet Set in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations. “We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.

Nelsy Cruz, the Governor of Montecristi, was among the victims. The injured include merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, officials said. His manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was splattered with blood, told reporters that the concert began shortly before midnight, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later, killing the group's saxophonist.

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” he said, adding that he initially thought it was an earthquake.

President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are “working tirelessly” to help those affected. “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club, imploring the crowd that had gathered to search for friends and relatives to give ambulances space. “You have to cooperate with authorities, please,” he said, adding that, “We are removing people.”

