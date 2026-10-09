DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Rosatom commits to early grid synchronization for Rooppur nuclear plant during talks with Bangladesh Minister

Rosatom commits to early grid synchronization for Rooppur nuclear plant during talks with Bangladesh Minister

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], October 9 (ANI): Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom has committed to connecting the first unit of Bangladesh's Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) to the country's national grid on an experimental basis in the shortest possible time.

The commitment was made during a high-level bilateral meeting held in Moscow on Friday between Bangladesh's Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam and Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom.

Advertisement

According to a statement from Bangladesh's Ministry of Science and Technology, the meeting focused on the overall progress of the country's first nuclear power plant and the timeline for power generation from its first unit.

Advertisement

"The meeting featured detailed discussions regarding the overall progress of Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Project, and the timeline for power generation from its first unit. During the bilateral meeting, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev stated that it will be possible to connect the first unit (VVER-1200 reactor) of the Rooppur Power Plant to the national grid on an experimental basis in the shortest possible time", the ministry said in a statement.

Likhachev added that the project would play a vital role in strengthening Bangladesh's power security and supplying environmentally friendly and cost-effective energy.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam noted that the power plant, with a total capacity of 2,400 MW, would meet approximately 11 per cent of Bangladesh's total electricity demand.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev also stated that commissioning and initial startup operations of the plant's second unit would commence next year.

The meeting also featured positive discussions on expanding Bangladesh's nuclear energy sector in the future by building on the success and experience of the Rooppur project, alongside efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the ministry's statement said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts