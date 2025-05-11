DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Rosh Hanikra reopens after 18-month closure

Rosh Hanikra reopens after 18-month closure

After a year and a half of closure due to the war, the iconic Rosh Hanikra site on Israel's northern coastline is reopening to the public on Monday, May 12.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:11 PM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/ TPS): After a year and a half of closure due to the war, the iconic Rosh Hanikra site on Israel's northern coastline is reopening to the public on Monday, May 12.

The natural wonder, known for its striking sea grottos and historic railway tunnel, has undergone significant restoration and now offers an upgraded visitor experience, according to the Western Galilee Treasures initiative.

While the cable car remains out of service, entry is available through the historic British Mandate-era tunnel. The site now features scenic tours of the grottos, electric vehicle and bike rides along the coastal promenade, off-road tours, and kosher dining at the onsite chef restaurant "HaTzuk." (ANI/ TPS)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper