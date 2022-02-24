Row over Japan diplomat's detention

Tokyo, February 23
Japan's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it has lodged a strong protest and demanded an apology after its diplomat was detained and questioned by authorities in Beijing.
The diplomat from the Japanese Embassy was seized while on duty and held for several hours on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.
The diplomat was carrying out his legitimate work and the detention violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which stipulates the immunity of diplomats from civil and criminal jurisdiction of the host nation, the ministry said.
The diplomat, whose name and other details were not disclosed, was released later Monday, a ministry official said on condition of anonymity, citing protocol. — AP
