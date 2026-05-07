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Home / World / Royal Netherlands Navy ship arrives in Kochi, escorted by Fast Interceptor Craft of Indian Navy

Royal Netherlands Navy ship arrives in Kochi, escorted by Fast Interceptor Craft of Indian Navy

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ANI
Updated At : 04:25 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS De Ruyter (F804), a De Zeven Provinciën class frigate, arrived at Kochi on Monday, as per a statement by the Indian Navy.

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The ship's visit coincides with the visit of a high-level delegation comprising Major General (Royal Marines) Rob De Wit, Deputy Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy (DCN), and Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to Southern Naval Command (SNC), Kochi.

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On arrival at Kochi harbour, HNLMS De Ruyter was escorted by Fast Interceptor Craft of the Indian Navy and accorded a ceremonial reception with a Naval Band.

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https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2051909794618069419?s=20

According to a press release from the Defence Ministry, the ship is presently on a five-month-long deployment to the Indo-Pacific and will participate in various maritime exercises with partner nations. The Netherlands naval ship's visit to an Indian port alongside the naval delegation led by the DCN assumes significance towards stronger and closer maritime ties between the two nations. The DCN of the Royal Netherlands Navy had earlier participated in the IONS Conclave of Chiefs event as part of MILAN 26, held at Visakhapatnam in February 2026.

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The Netherlands naval delegation called on RAdm Prakash Gopalan, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command. Discussions covered matters of mutual interest in the maritime domain, including avenues for enhancing cooperation between the two Navies.

In a significant gesture coinciding with the National Remembrance Day of the Netherlands (May 4), Maj Gen Rob De Wit and Ambassador Marisa Gerards laid wreaths at the SNC War Memorial - a solemn tribute to the fallen.

The Netherlands delegation is also scheduled to engage in a series of bilateral engagements focusing on enhancing training cooperation and sharing of Best Practices. The delegation will visit various professional training establishments at the Southern Naval Command and witness demonstrations of advanced simulators and state-of-the-art training infrastructure. The delegation is also scheduled to visit Cochin Shipyard Limited to gain insights into India's shipbuilding capabilities and explore avenues for industrial cooperation. A series of professional and social interactions between personnel of both navies has also been planned, the release stated.

On departure from Kochi, HNLMS De Ruyter will undertake a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with an Indian Naval ship, further strengthening interoperability and operational synergy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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