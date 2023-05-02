Royal stamp features Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs

PTI

London: A stamp depicting Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims and their places of worship feature on one of the four stamps issued by the Royal Mail to mark the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. The stamps were designed by Atelier Works. ians

BAFTA Fellowship for British-Indian actor

London: UK-based Indian-origin actor-writer Meera Syal has been conferred a BAFTA Fellowship for her contribution to film and/or television. The 61-year-old was born to Punjabi parents and grew up in the West Midlands region of England.