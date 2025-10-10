DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / RS Dy Chairman calls India's federal structure a guiding principle for equitable regional development for other nations

RS Dy Chairman calls India's federal structure a guiding principle for equitable regional development for other nations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bridgetown [Barbados], October 10 (ANI): Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh participated in the session on 'National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial, Devolved Legislatures' at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday. In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman apprised the participants from various countries about the key features of India's federal structure and how some of the constitutional provisions operate with practical insights, an official statement from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat noted.

Advertisement

As per the statement, the session was focused on identifying the structure of decentralisation in various Commonwealth nations, focusing on the balance between national and sub-national Legislatures, and sharing of best practices.

Advertisement

In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman touched upon the federal balance outlined in Schedule VII of the Indian Constitution and the critical role played by successive Finance Commissions in managing the fiscal transfers between the national and state governments. In this context he noted that, "Protecting the separation of powers is not only a constitutional necessity, but it also promotes a political culture of respect, dialogue, and accommodation."

Advertisement

"In addition to the formal separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution, there are government bodies that facilitate vibrant discussions and foster the cooperative spirit of federalism. For instance, the NITI Aayog Governing Council provides a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental, and federal issues to accelerate the implementation of the national development agenda".

The statement noted that in his concluding remarks, he stated that India's experience shows unity in diversity is possible while safeguarding federal provisions. India's journey can serve as a guiding principle for other nations in promoting equitable regional development within a democratic framework.

Advertisement

During the conference, the delegation consisting of the Lok Sabha Speaker and various other Members of Parliament (MPs) participated in different workshops such as leveraging technology, climate change, financial transparency, and others. The delegation also held bilateral meetings with Presiding Officers from Jamaica, Australia, Zambia, and Barbados.

The theme of the Conference is 'The Commonwealth: A Global Partner.' On the sidelines of the conference, the delegation also interacted with the Indian community.

As per the statement, the Indian delegation is being led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Alongside the Deputy Chairman, MPs Anurag Sharma, D. Purandeswari, K Sudhakar, Dr. Ajeet Gopchade, D Rekha Sharma and Presiding Officers from various states are part of the delegation. The Secretary General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively are also part of the delegation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts