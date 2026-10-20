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Home / World / Rubio lays wreath at 26/11 memorial, reaffirms US' counter-terrorism solidarity with India

Rubio lays wreath at 26/11 memorial, reaffirms US' counter-terrorism solidarity with India

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ANI
Updated At : 06:34 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Reaffirming the mutual commitment shared by India and the United States towards combating terrorism, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai's Taj Hotel on Tuesday, paying tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which were carried out by Pakistani terrorists and claimed 166 lives, including six American nationals.

Expressing his sentiments on social media, Rubio posted on X, "At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism."

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Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Congressional staffers in Mumbai, underscoring the expanding collaboration between India and the United States across technology and defence, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Congressional staffers in Mumbai today. He highlighted the consequential nature of the India-US partnership, the important role played by the US Congress in advancing bilateral ties, the enduring strength of people-to-people connections, and growing cooperation in technology and defence between the two democracies," the MEA posted on X.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with the visiting delegation in Mumbai, expressing appreciation for their constructive outlook on advancing bilateral relations between India and the US.

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During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and the US Congressional delegation discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of the India-US partnership.

The delegation comprised Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Laura Friedman. Foreign Secretary Misri and other officials were also present.

Sharing details of the interaction on X, EAM Jaishankar posted, "Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Laura Friedman in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India-US ties. Specifically discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of our relationship. Also spoke about ease of doing business in India, and deepening of our Indo-Pacific cooperation." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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