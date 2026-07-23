DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Rubio says US tariffs on generic drug imports 'not raised' during talks with EAM, 'might have with others'

Rubio says US tariffs on generic drug imports 'not raised' during talks with EAM, 'might have with others'

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:53 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Manila [Philippines], July 23 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the issue of the newly announced US tariffs on generic drug imports did not come up during his discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Manila, though he noted the matter "might have" been raised with other members of the US administration.

Advertisement

Responding to a question from the press during his visit to Manila on Wednesday, where he attended the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with the US and the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM), Rubio said, "I mean, not with me. I mean, we didn't get into depth on pharmaceuticals today, obviously. I would expect them to be concerned about it, but they didn't raise it today. But they might have with others in our system, because we obviously deal with the Indians; we're very close to them."

Advertisement

Rubio's remarks came in response to a question on whether Jaishankar had expressed concerns over tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on generic drug makers.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that all generic drugs imported into the US will continue to attract zero per cent tariffs for two years from August 1, 2026, after which tariffs will rise by up to 100 per cent for one year and then to 200 per cent.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the policy is aimed at bringing generic pharmaceutical production back to the United States, with penalties for companies that choose not to establish manufacturing plants and equipment within the specified timeframe.

Advertisement

"Effective August 1st, 2026, all Generic Drugs being brought into the United States will continue to have a TARIFF of ZERO PERCENT for a two year period of time, after which the TARIFF will be raised to 100% for a one year period of time, and 200% thereafter," the post read.

He further stated that the objective is to protect the American people, while the existing policy on patented, branded and innovative drugs will remain unchanged.

"The objective of this Policy is to protect the people of the United States. The Policy on Patented, Branded, or Innovative Drugs, which has been so successful, will remain as is," the post added.

Additionally, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are currently being built across the United States at an unprecedented pace, he stated in his post.

"Pharmaceutical Facilities are being built, at a level never seen before, all over the United States of America," the post said.

Meanwhile, according to a US State Department office readout attributed to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio and Jaishankar underscored the need to conclude the interim bilateral trade arrangement between the two countries, which, according to the readout, was "almost complete".

The talks also focused on recent developments in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, while also reviewing progress on key defence issues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts