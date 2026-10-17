Rubio’s Jamnagar visit aimed at sealing Reliance’s USD 300-bn Texas refinery deal to boost Trump, GOP midterm chances: Expert

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Offering deep insights into the strategic and commercial currents shaping India-US ties, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has highlighted that the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Jamnagar and Mumbai carries critical economic and political objectives, particularly centred on corporate investments and upcoming US midterm dynamics.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdev analysed ongoing political and corporate engagements between India and the United States, focusing specifically on the diplomatic visit.

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Sharing his perspective on diplomatic engagements, Sachdev discussed the significance of official visits. “I think the visit of Marco Rubio, Secretary, is definitely a good sign, a good signal in US-India relations. Apart from other things, there is one speculation I have about his visit and the objectives of his visit. I am looking into why he is going to Jamnagar. That's an important visit,” he noted.

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Detailing expectations surrounding upcoming corporate investments, he added, “In my mind, Rubio is looking to finalise the agreement which Reliance has made to invest in a refinery in the United States. A few weeks ago, Trump announced that a $300 billion project with Reliance will come up in Brownsville, Texas. That $300 billion number is a very large number. It's not the investment into the refinery; it's about $5 billion, whatever it may be.”

In March 2026, US President Donald Trump announced a USD 300 billion partnership with India's Reliance Industries for the “America First Refining” project at the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

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Highlighting domestic political contexts in the United States, Sachdev observed, “Right now, the midterms are in full swing in America. There are about five or six Senate races where Republicans are facing a very tough challenge and, surprisingly, one of the tough Senate races is in Texas, which is typically a stronghold of Republicans. Now, my guess or estimate is that Secretary Rubio will look to finalise this deal here so that, in three to four days, Donald Trump can, of course, claim one more investment officially by Reliance. Secondly, in the Senate race in Texas, it will give the Republican candidate some talking points to tell Texans that, look, this is what we are doing. We are bringing in a large investment from Reliance in India, and where this refinery is to be set up in Brownsville, there is a large number of Latino voters and construction labourers.”

Discussing potential political advantages, he remarked, “So, they're looking to maybe capture that political benefit of this refinery announcement. That is my speculation as to the outcome or the key takeaway that Secretary Rubio would look to take from this visit, apart from definitely his discussions with Indian officials, Indian corporates and all. I do not expect, I do not know what progress there can be on the US-India trade deal, but by all intents and purposes, I think this visit of Secretary Rubio is to finalise and have an official announcement from Reliance that it will be investing in this refinery in Texas, which will give Trump and the Republican Senate candidate in Texas, Paxton, talking points to claim that they are bringing investments and jobs and, therefore, they would look to get some benefits in the midterm elections from this announcement.”

Addressing broader diplomatic schedules and regional discussions, Sachdev affirmed, “Oh, definitely, yes. Secretary Rubio will be meeting Minister Jaishankar, and I think they will be talking not only about bilateral issues, of course, including US-India relations, but also regional issues, definitely, including the war in West Asia, the Ukraine-Russia war and overall global affairs.”

Analysing overarching trends in Washington's foreign policy approach, he concluded, “But it indicates to me one other thing in regard to American policy. It seems that America is now adopting a stance or a position of engaging with India in terms of corporate deals. The strategic component is there, no doubt, and a strategic partnership is there, as Minister Jaishankar also says, but to me, it seems that America is emphasising more on business and corporate deals with India and understanding that the trade deal, for example, and the strategic partnership, for that matter, are separate buckets which can be handled separately or together, but their first emphasis is on large business deals with India.”

Adding official context to these diplomatic movements, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will host counterparts from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US) in Mumbai on October 19-20, while also attending celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence as a Guest of Honour, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday.

Responding to a question from ANI during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would provide an opportunity to review all dimensions of bilateral cooperation, alongside discussions on the situation in West Asia, as well as global and multilateral matters.

Elaborating on the schedule, Jaiswal stated, when asked about EAM Jaishankar's upcoming meetings, “On October 19 and 20, 2026, the External Affairs Minister will host in Mumbai the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, His Highness Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for an official visit. On October 20, the External Affairs Minister will hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and attend the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America as the Guest of Honour.”

He further added, “The visit of the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will be an opportunity to review all facets of bilateral cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two delegations will assess and take forward initiatives in the areas of energy, trade, investments, fintech, defence and connectivity. There will naturally be an opportunity also for a detailed exchange on the situation in West Asia, as well as on global and other multilateral issues.”

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's upcoming visit to India follows EAM Jaishankar's recent official visit to the UAE from October 14-16, during which he held discussions with the country's leadership and attended the Raisina Middle East event.

The MEA spokesperson noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's forthcoming visit to India would provide an opportunity for both nations to review bilateral ties and explore avenues to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Jaiswal stated, “In so far as the visit of the Secretary of State is concerned, this forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities.”

According to the US State Department, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar next week for talks encompassing “enhanced energy cooperation”. During his visit, Rubio is scheduled to meet senior government officials to consolidate the US-India strategic partnership, share perspectives on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation. Additionally, the US State Department confirmed that he would interact with business leaders to foster opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.

Addressing queries regarding the selection of Mumbai as the venue for EAM Jaishankar's bilateral engagements, Jaiswal responded, “It has been the practice for the last decade or so that we have hosted foreign dignitaries outside Delhi. To just give you some examples, the Prime Minister hosted the Prime Minister of Spain in Baroda. He hosted Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister of Mauritius was hosted by him in Varanasi, and the External Affairs Minister hosted the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Goa. He hosted the Foreign Minister of Botswana in Kevadia in Gujarat, and the External Affairs Minister also hosted the Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar. So, that was just to give you a few examples of the meetings of leaders, of dignitaries that have happened outside of Delhi.” (ANI)

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