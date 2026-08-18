New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Former diplomat Veena Sikri has expressed surprise at the Bangladesh government linking the issue of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's India visit to the extradition request of former PM Sheikh Hasina, considering the recent social media post by the country's foreign ministry as "very rude" and "arrogant."

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Speaking to ANI, Sikri stated that such a statement is "quite unacceptable," adding that the governments of both countries are in talks to finalise the dates of Tarique Rahman's India visit.

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"Well, you know, I think it's very surprising that the Bangladesh government is trying to link the visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to the extradition request for Sheikh Hasina. And yesterday, the note, the press note or the Facebook post that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh put out was very rude and very arrogant. It's quite unacceptable to have such a situation. I do not know if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is playing certain games among themselves, but as far as the discussions between the Government of India and Government of Bangladesh are concerned, those discussions are still on, and the dates are being discussed, and the preparations are being made. We haven't heard anything from the Government of Bangladesh that he's not coming," Veena Sikri said.

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Sikri further emphasised that such remarks reflect the lack of seriousness of the Bangladeshi government regarding PM Rahman's India visit, while highlighting "no response" from the Bangladeshi side after two invitations were extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following PM Rahman's swearing-in ceremony.

"So making press statements about such sensitive matters is really not acceptable. It shows a level of lack of seriousness about the importance of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to India. You must understand two things: first of all, the invitation from Prime Minister Modi to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was almost... it was the first invitation given to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman after his being sworn in on the 17th of February this year. And it was a very sincere invitation, inviting him and his family to come to India on a bilateral visit at any time of his convenience. And the understanding was that he would make India his first port of call, but that has not happened. Instead, six months have passed, with no response at all. And then India gave a second invitation a few weeks ago to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman as chair of the BIMSTEC group to participate in the BRICS summit. That too, there is no response," said Veena Sikri.

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The former diplomat also noted that the visit of PM Rahman can only take place in a short window. She further noted that it is "quite unnecessary, non-diplomatic, and not even in keeping with the purpose of an extradition request" to demand that the visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman be linked to the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.

Sikri noted that, "First of all, everybody knows, and the government of Bangladesh knows more than anybody else, that the extradition process is a legal one. And that takes years. It can go on for years. We have seen (this), where we have made extradition requests in London and other places. It takes years, and it's still not completed. And even when it's completed, there's one final signature still waiting. So is it that Tarique Rahman is saying he does not want to come to India for the next two to three years? That's the question."

"Now, suddenly, as preparations have been going on for the bilateral visit and there's a very narrow window in which the visit can take place, perhaps by the end of this week, we have seen that there is still no response. Instead, these games are coming up. I would not even use the word ridiculous, but it is quite unnecessary, non-diplomatic, and not even in keeping with the purpose of an extradition request, to demand that the visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will be linked to the extradition of Sheikh Hasina," said Veena Sikri.

The development comes in the backdrop of a recent social media post by the Bangladesh foreign ministry in which it reiterated its request for the extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina, who has been in India since August 2024 after being ousted from power.

Her remarks come as officials from New Delhi and Dhaka remain in active communication for several weeks regarding a potential bilateral visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to New Delhi, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shahidul Karim confirmed on Sunday. This would mark Rahman's first trip to India since assuming office in February.

Amid ongoing discussions, Dhaka emphasised that no final dates have been set due to recent diplomatic strains following an open press appearance by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on August 5.

Dhaka has formally urged Indian authorities to act on pending extradition requests concerning Sheikh Hasina, who was convicted by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, and to hand over the accused individuals in the murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi under the bilateral extradition treaty.

India, however, distanced itself from Hasina's engagement, clarifying that the government had no involvement in the event in the national capital. Addressing a media briefing earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the event was being organised by a "private media entity" and that New Delhi does not endorse any views that may be expressed there.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal said. (ANI)

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