Ruler of Ajman, Crown Prince attend closing of Ajman Arabian Horse Beauty Championship 2026

Ajman [UAE], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, attended this evening the closing ceremony of the 23rd Ajman Arabian Horse Beauty Championship 2026, held in Al Jurf 2 area.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his appreciation to the UAE's wise leadership for their continued support for equestrian sports and for preserving the heritage of purebred Arabian horses as a core element of the nation's cultural identity.

He noted that the championship celebrates the enduring value of Arabian horses in the region's history and reflects Ajman's commitment to safeguarding this legacy.

Sheikh Humaid highlighted the strong participation and high organisational and technical standards of this edition of the championship, underscoring the confidence of owners and breeders in Ajman as a supportive hub for equestrian activities. He added that the event has grown beyond competition to become a community and family gathering reflecting the emirate's authentic spirit.

For his part, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said the championship has established itself as a prominent annual fixture on the UAE's equestrian calendar, commending its refined organisation, competitive standards and growing international standing.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, sponsors, organising and judging committees, and winners were honoured. The closing programme featured heritage performances and a showcase of Arabian horses, followed by a fireworks display.

The final-day competitions saw notable victories across several categories. In the senior stallions championships, "D Jibran" claimed gold, while top honours in mares, fillies, colts and foals were awarded to leading horses from prominent UAE stables.

The ceremony was attended by a number of sheikhs, senior officials, representatives of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and officials from Ajman government departments. (ANI/WAM)

