Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on second anniversary of accession to throne

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on second anniversary of accession to throne

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent congratulatory cables to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of the second anniversary of his accession to the throne.

The messages were sent by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

