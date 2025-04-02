Runa Laila says she is unaware of invitation to visit Pakistan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 2 (ANI): Legendary Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila has said that she has not received any invitation to visit Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while exchanging greetings on the occasion of Eid with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Monday, announced that a Bangladeshi cultural delegation led by Runa Laila was invited to visit Pakistan.

"Reiterated my cordial invitation to Dr. Yunus to visit Pakistan at his convenience and invited a cultural troupe from Bangladesh to come to Pakistan, with the legendary Ms. Runa Laila," Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X after conversation with Muhammad Yunus.

But Runa Laila denied to receive such invitation.

"I am not aware about this (Pakistan visit). I have not received any invitation," Runa Laila told ANI over the phone on Tuesday night.

However, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is likely to arrive Bangladesh on April 22 for a three-day visit, diplomatic sources in Dhaka have said.

"Pakistan's Foreign Minister is coming to Dhaka on a three-day visit on April 22. This is a very important visit because he is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan and is very close aid to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Several agreements and MOUs will be signed between Bangladesh and Pakistan during his visit," a senior officials told ANI without elaborating.

Shehbaz Sharif during the phone call to Muhammad Yunus also mentioned about the upcoming visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister.

"Looking forward to DPM/FM's visit to Dhaka on 22 April accompanied by a trade delegation," Shehbaz Sharif added on X.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government was toppled by a student-led uprising on August 5 last year. The UN fact-finding mission estimates that 1,400 people were killed in the violences.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India and an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus took over.

Yunus's government took steps to strengthen relations with Pakistan. Direct shipping services were started between Chittagong and Karachi. Fly Jinnah received permission to operate direct flights between the two countries.

Cultural contacts between Bangladesh and Pakistan also increased. In that vein, several Pakistani singers visited Bangladesh in the recent months. (ANI)

