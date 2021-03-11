Salman Rushdie suffers multiple wounds

PTI

New York, August 12

Salman Rushdie suffered multiple stab wounds, including one to the right side of his neck, and was lying in a pool of blood under his body after he was attacked at an event here on Friday, according to a doctor, who helped the Mumbai-born controversial author following the brutal assault.

Was in pool of blood Rushdie had multiple stab wounds, including one on the right side of his neck... there was a pool of blood under his body. He appeared to be alive and was not receiving CPR. — Dr Rita Landman

Rushdie was attacked and stabbed in the neck on Friday while onstage in Chautauqua in Western New York, New York Police said.

“Rita Landman, an endocrinologist who was in the audience, walked on stage to offer assistance after the talk. She said Rushdie had multiple stab wounds, including one to the right side of his neck, and that there was a pool of blood under his body. But she said he appeared to be alive and was not receiving CPR,” The New York Times reported.

“People were saying, ‘He has a pulse, he has a pulse,’” the report quoted Landman as saying. Rushdie was seen on the stage with blood on his hands. The audience tackled the attacker and Rushdie was then treated onstage following the assault.

David Graves, 78, who was sitting in middle section of the amphitheater, said Rushdie was still seated when the attacker reached the stage and attacked him. “Things unfolded within seconds,” he told the New York Times.

