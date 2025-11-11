DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Russia "actively preparing" for Putin's India visit: Kremlin

Russia "actively preparing" for Putin's India visit: Kremlin

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:20 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251111034323
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], November 11 (ANI) Russia is "actively preparing" for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, expected before the end of the year, the Kremlin has said accroding to state media TASS.

Advertisement

Putin's visit to India is planned before the end of 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state media TASS.

Advertisement

"We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is planned before the end of this year. We hope that it will be a meaningful visit," he said.

Advertisement

Asked about a report published in local Indian media about Russia and India's preparations to sign a labour mobility agreement to be signed at the December summit, the Kremlin spokesperson said, "... let's not get ahead of ourselves. We will announce all the agreements that are planned to be reached in due time."

The Indian media reports that the agreement will lead to more Indian citizens expected to be officially employed in Russia over the years under the quotas overseen by the Russian Ministry of Labour.

Advertisement

The upcoming visit will mark the first visit of Putin since 2021. The two leaders met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

India and Russia had signed a Strategic Partnership on October 3, 2000.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said trade talks with India were going good reiterated his claim that India has cut down its Russian oil imports.

He said that continues to prioritise strengthening relations with India and that he is frequent contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of Sergio Gor as the Ambassador to India. In his speech, Trump said, "We're making a deal with India. Much different than we had. Right now they don't love me but they will love us again. We're getting a fair deal. They're very good negotiators so Sergio you will have to take a look at that. I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that is good for everybody".

Trump had last week said that he would visit India, perhaps as early as next year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts