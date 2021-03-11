Russia advances in east; Ukraine calls for longer-range weapons

Reuters

Kyiv, May 29

Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, as Kyiv intensified calls for longer-range weapons from the West.

Slow, solid Russian gains in recent days in eastern Ukraine's Donbas, comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, point to a subtle momentum shift in the war, now in its fourth month.

Invading forces appear close to seizing the entire Luhansk region, one of the more modest war goals the Kremlin had set after abandoning its assault on the capital, Kyiv, in the face of Ukrainian resistance.

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday its troops and allied separatist forces were in full control of Lyman, the site of a railway junction west of the Siverskyi Donets River in the Donetsk.

However, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the battle for Lyman continued, the ZN.ua website reported.

Sievierodonetsk, some 60 kilometre from Lyman on the eastern side of the river and the largest Donbas city still held by Ukraine, was under heavy assault from the Russians.

"Sievierodonetsk is under constant enemy fire," Ukrainian police posted on social media.

Russian artillery was also pounding the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road, which Russia must take to close a pincer movement and encircle Ukrainian forces.

"There was significant destruction in Lysychansk," police said.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Friday Russian troops had already entered Sievierodonetsk. Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from the city to avoid capture, he said. It was not clear whether they had begun to pull out on Saturday.

Ukrainian presidential advisor and peace negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak repeated a call for US-made long-range multiple-rocket launchers. US officials have told Reuters such systems are actively being considered, with a decision possible in the coming days.

"It is hard to fight when you are attacked from 70 kilometre away and have nothing to fight back with. Ukraine can return Russia behind the Iron Curtain, but we need effective weapons for that," Podolyak posted on Twitter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced hopes in a late-night video address that Ukraine's allies would provide the needed weapons, adding that he expected "good news" this week.

Buildings destroyed

Ukrainian forces in the Donbas said in a brief Facebook post they had been on the defensive all day, fending off seven Russian attacks and destroying a tank.

Some 90 per cent of buildings in Sievierodonetsk were damaged, Governor Gaidai said, with 14 high-rise buildings destroyed in the latest shelling.

Zelenskyy said the military situation in the Donbas was very complicated, adding that defences were holding up in a number of places, including Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

"It's indescribably difficult there. And I am grateful to all those who withstood this onslaught," he said.