Russia "agrees" to approve resolution on final US-Iran deal in UNSC

Moscow [Russia], June 26 (ANI): The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed its assent in approving the resolution on the final US-Iran deal at the United Nations Security Council, noting that Moscow would take part in the process once final agreements between Washington and Tehran are reached.

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During a press briefing on Thursday, Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the development of a final agreement between the United States and Iran is outlined in paragraph 3 of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on June 17 between the two countries, noting that the parties have been given 60 days to finalise the agreement, with the possibility of an extension if mutually agreed.

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She further noted that paragraph 14 of the same memorandum provides for the approval of the document through a United Nations Security Council resolution, which would be binding on all member states.

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Zakharova said that once the US and Iran formalise the final agreements, Russia would be prepared to engage constructively in discussions on the relevant draft resolution at the UN Security Council.

"Reaching a final agreement between the United States and Iran is stipulated in paragraph 3 of the memorandum of understanding. It was signed on June 17 of this year by the presidents of the two countries in a remote format. The parties are given 60 days to develop it, with the possibility of extending this period by mutual agreement. Paragraph 14 of the same memorandum provides for the approval of this document by a resolution of the UN Security Council, binding for all state members of the world organisation," Zakharova said.

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"When the United States and Iran fix the final agreements, we will be ready to participate in the process of agreeing on the relevant draft decision of the UN Security Council in the most constructive format," she added.

The remarks after the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks as part of the MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia between the US and Iran in Switzerland, with both sides agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days. (ANI)

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