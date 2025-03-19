New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Nikonov emphasised that Russia and the United States have resumed diplomatic discussions, marking a significant step in re-establishing dialogue between the two nations.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump were speaking for the second time in two weeks, highlighting that this was only the second conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States in three years.

"We are just at the beginning of peace talks and actually Putin and Trump today are speaking for the 2nd time in 2 weeks, but it is the second conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the United States in three years," Nikonov said.

"We re-established the dialogue. We co-sponsored a couple of resolutions in the United Nations Security Council and we sent our ambassador to the United States, which is a resumption of the dialogue. So I would describe this situation as being at the beginning of a long, long process which may be very promising."

He underlined the importance of these discussions as the foundation for a longer process that could lead to meaningful progress. While the talks were still in their initial phase, the fact that both sides had taken steps to restart diplomatic engagement signalled a potentially positive shift in their relationship.

Speaking on India's role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Nikonov recognised the country's influence and its balanced position between both nations. He said, "India plays a great role in today's world. It's a great power and it's a friend of Russia for many decades... It is also a friend of Ukraine and it can play the role of an honest broker because no one suspects India of being anti-Russian in Russia or anti-Ukrainian in Ukraine."

He also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic outreach, noting that "we welcome the fact that PM Modi was greeted in Kyiv and Moscow as well. Actually, he (PM Modi) was in Moscow twice last year and now we are waiting for Putin to come to India this year. It's his turn and I think that India's role today is very positive and constructive." (ANI)

