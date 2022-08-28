Russia blocks final draft at N-treaty meet

United Nations, August 27

Russia late Friday blocked agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the UN treaty considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament which criticised its military takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear plant soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that has raised fears of a nuclear disaster.

Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, told the delayed final meet of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty that there is no consensus on this document.” — AP