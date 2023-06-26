Russia: China backing efforts to stabilise country after rebellion

Taipei, June 25

Russia said on Sunday that China threw its support behind President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to stabilise the country after an aborted rebellion against the Kremlin by an army of mercenaries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said China declared support for the leadership in Moscow during a previously unannounced trip to Beijing by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko.

“The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24, and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening the unity and further prosperity of Russia,” the Russian statement said.

As Putin faced heat at home, Rudenko flew to Beijing and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to discuss “international and regional issues of common concern,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on its website.

Rudenko’s visit came just a day after Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of private mercenary army Wagner Group, ordered his troops to march on Moscow in the greatest challenge to Putin’s more than two decades in power. Prigozhin later on Saturday reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile. It was unclear whether Rudenko’s visit to China was in response to the rebellion.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Sunday that the uprising was “Russia’s internal affair.” “As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic partner in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity,” it said, without explicitly referencing Russia’s leadership. — AP