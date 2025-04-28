DT
Russia claims recapture of Kursk border region, Ukraine disputes

'The Kyiv regime's adventure has completely failed,' Putin said, congratulating the Russian forces.
ANI
Updated At : 07:02 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], April 28 (ANI): President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russian forces have retaken control of the Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a surprise attack last year. However, Kyiv disputed the claim, stating that their troops are still fighting to maintain their presence in the area, CNN reported.

"The Kyiv regime's adventure has completely failed," Putin said, congratulating the Russian forces. He said they had defeated the Ukrainian military in the region.

If confirmed, the capture would be a symbolic boost for the Kremlin at a crucial point in the war, with the US expressing growing impatience with the Russian leader for stalling on peace talks.

According to CNN, senior Ukrainian military officials have disputed Putin's claims, warning Moscow had not yet regained control of those battlegrounds - and that Kyiv's soldiers maintained a heavy presence in the region.

"Russia has not yet liberated the Kursk region by 100 per cent," Oleh Shyriaiev, an army commander, said in a voice message on Sunday. He told CNN that Russian forces "are pressing" and "trying to counter-attack."

"We are working, fighting," he added. "These are not territorial successes... But successes in destroying enemy armoured vehicles and personnel."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia launched nearly 70 attacks on Ukrainian positions by midday on Sunday.

After the strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the need for "more tangible" global pressure on Russia to facilitate "opportunities for real diplomacy" to end the war.

Highlighting the ongoing fighting and Russia's continued offensive, the Ukrainian President stressed that the "current global pressure on Russia is insufficient to bring this war to an end."

"Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi provided an update on the frontline situation. In many directions, the situation remains difficult. By midday alone, there have already been nearly 70 Russian assaults on our positions. Fighting continues. The occupier continues its offensive attempts," Zelensky wrote on X.

Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian brigades and warriors for their resilience and defence efforts.

He noted that Russia has ignored the US proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine accepted on March 11. Zelenskyy emphasised the need for "more tangible pressure" on Russia to create opportunities for real diplomacy. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

