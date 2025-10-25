Russia condemns EU 19th sanctions as illegal, warns Brussels isolating itself

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has slammed the European Union's latest sanctions package against Moscow, saying the bloc is isolating itself through its continued anti-Russia measures.

In a post shared by the official handle of the Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA Russia) on X, Zakharova said, "Brussels seems to be oblivious to the fact that, in fighting the circumvention of anti-Russia sanctions, it is isolating itself on the international stage."

In the statement, Zakharova called the package "illegal" and "self-destructive", while accusing Brussels of isolating itself on the international stage. Responding to a media question on the EU adopting the new sanctions package, she said, "We took note of the information that, on October 23, the EU Council approved the 19th package of illegal unilateral sanctions on our country."

She detailed that the measures include a ban on supplies of Russian LNG to the EU market through 2026, sanctions on certain companies in the petroleum production and oil transport sectors, including Rosneft and Gazpromneft, additional restrictions on vessels classified as part of the so-called Russian shadow fleet, measures against some Russian and foreign banks, financial restrictions, and a ban on the export of certain additional categories of goods.

Under various pretexts, Zakharova said, the EU has also expanded targeted sanctions against certain legal entities and individuals and introduced a notification procedure for the movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen area outside their country of accreditation.

"In short, Brussels had to scrape real low in the barrel to fill its latest anti-Russia sanctions package," Zakharova remarked. She questioned the effectiveness of the EU's sanctions, pointing to a comment by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, who had said that the bloc had already begun working on the next package even before the current one was adopted.

It appears that even Brussels does not believe in the effectiveness of the sanctions pressure on Russia, yet they persist with a perseverance that would be better applied elsewhere, following a course that is becoming ever more self-destructive for the European Union itself, she said, adding that the issue extends beyond economic damage to harm the social spheres of EU member states.

Zakharova warned that Brussels seems to be oblivious to the fact that, in fighting the circumvention of anti-Russia sanctions, it is increasingly isolating itself on the international stage. She noted that within the latest package, restrictions have been imposed on economic operators from China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, the UAE, India, Thailand, and North Korea.

"By indulging its sense of exceptionalism, the EU is increasingly blackmailing third countries with the spread of secondary sanctions. In doing so, it is effectively declaring that it considers itself entitled to dictate the terms of trade and economic cooperation between sovereign states," she added.

She further stated that the EU fails to realise that such ambitions to act as a global policeman, or if you prefer, a global customs officer, will inevitably have consequences for the EU's place and role in the world.

Commenting on the provision in the 19th sanctions package banning European operators from providing services related to tourism in Russia, Zakharova said the EU was moving towards restricting the freedom of movement of its own citizens.

"Today, it's a ban on tourism to Russia. What will be tomorrow? A permit system for travel beyond the EU's 'blooming garden?'" she asked, arguing that the real motive behind the decision was to prevent EU citizens from seeing Russia firsthand and comparing facts with "the lies being fed to them" in an "information space cleansed of dissent."

"Russia resolutely condemns any illegitimate unilateral coercive measures," Zakharova said, adding that an increasing number of countries share and support this approach. "Naturally, in response to this new EU sanctions package, effective and tough measures will follow from our side," she concluded. (ANI)

