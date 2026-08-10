Russia denies to "freeze" conflict with Ukraine without addresssal of "root causes"

Moscow [Russia], August 10 (ANI): Reiterating core demands, Moscow has firmly rejected any proposal to "freeze" the Ukraine conflict, insisting that lasting peace requires addressing the crisis's root causes, including Kyiv's permanent neutrality and territorial cessions.

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According to Russia Today, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin emphasised that Russia will not settle for "freezing" the fighting without resolving its underlying drivers.

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Reiterating Moscow's stance, Galuzin stated, "As Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said, there can be no 'freeze' of the conflict without addressing the root causes of the crisis."

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The diplomat further asserted that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had "completely lost touch with reality" and was actively trying to "escalate the conflict," Russia Today reported.

Galuzin also denounced Ukrainian strikes on civilian energy targets as "barbaric," specifically pointing to attacks on a Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The terminal, which routes Kazakh crude to markets in Europe and Asia, counts prominent Western energy firms, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell, among its shareholders, RT reported.

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This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported heavy civilian and structural toll from recent Russian strikes hitting Odesa, Kharkiv, Pavlohrad, and several other regions.

Highlighting the extent of the damage in a post on X, Zelenskyy detailed that emergency crews are working to restore electricity in Odesa following targeted strikes on energy infrastructure and port facilities, which he described as part of Russia's systematic "war against global food security". The attack in Odesa left at least eight people injured.

"All necessary services are involved, and the work will continue for as long as needed. Residential buildings and the port were also damaged overnight. This is, in particular, how Russia is systematically waging war against global food security. As of now, eight people are known to have been injured. Everyone is receiving assistance," he wrote.

Further, he stated that in Kharkiv, a direct drone hit destroyed four floors of a residential high-rise, leaving two dead and dozens wounded. Meanwhile, a strike near a shopping mall and power installation in Pavlohrad injured nine people, including four children.

Outlining the scale of the ongoing aerial campaign, Zelenskyy stated, "this week alone, 61 missiles of various types were used against Ukraine, including 56 that strike along a ballistic trajectory. There were also more than 1,560 attack drones and 1,540 aerial bombs."

"Every such attack on human life serves as a constant reminder - we need more pressure, more sanctions against Russia, and more air defense for Ukraine," Zelenskyy urged, thanking international allies for ongoing assistance.

In a video message shared on X, Zelenskyy updated on the ongoing relief operations.

"Work is still ongoing in Odesa following last night's strike. There were power and water outages - all services are working to restore supplies. As of this morning, more than 300,000 families in Odesa and the region were without power. By now, power has already been restored to a third of them, and the work continues. I want to thank all the repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and everyone involved," he stated. (ANI)

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