Russia downs 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours, says Defence Ministry
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said another batch of 11 drones was also later shot down en route to the city
A man stands at the site where a Russian drone struck a residential building during a night of Russian drone and missile attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 27, 2025. Reuters
Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 111 Ukrainian drones in three hours over six Russian regions, including eight over Moscow.
The capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said another batch of 11 drones was also later shot down en route to the city.
Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said that Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports had imposed temporary restrictions on airspace due to security reasons.
