Russia downs 3 Ukraine drones targeting Moscow

Moscow, September 5

Russia shot down at least three Ukraine-launched drones early Tuesday that were targeting the country's capital, the Russian defence ministry said.

The ministry said that its air defence systems destroyed two drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border the Moscow region, as well as one closer to the capital, over the Istra district of the Moscow region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the drones “were trying to carry out an attack on Moscow” and that a consumer services facility was damaged in the Istra district, which is located some 65 km (40 miles) northwest of the Kremlin.

There was no damage or casualties elsewhere, the mayor defence ministry said. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Sobyanin said that drone debris in the Tver region fell in the Zavidovo village. According to RIA state news agency, Zavidodvo is home to “Rus”, an official residence palace of the Russian president.

President Vladimir Putin's main residences are the Novo-Ogaryovo residence in the Moscow region as well as the Grand Kremlin Palace - where official events are held.

Russian news agencies reported that almost 50 flights were cancelled or postponed early Tuesday from the four major airports around the capital - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky. — PTI

Kyiv using Australian UAVs: Kremlin

Russia said on Tuesday Ukraine had used Australian drones to attack targets on Russian territory and that Australia was increasingly being drawn into the conflict. “As it turns out, Australian drones are actually used to strike targets in Russia,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

