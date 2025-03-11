Russia expels 2 UK diplomats over ‘espionage’

Russia accused two British diplomats on Monday of spying and gave them two weeks to leave the country, reinforcing the downward trajectory of Moscow’s diplomatic relations with Europe even as it negotiates to restore ties with the United States.

Britain’s Foreign Office rejected the allegations against its diplomats as “baseless”. Moscow has been angered by Britain’s continued military support for Ukraine and by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s recent statements about putting British boots on the ground and planes in the air in Ukraine as part of a potential peacekeeping force.

The expulsions also come days after three Bulgarians were found guilty in a London court of being part of a Russian spy unit run by Wirecard fugitive Jan Marsalek to carry out surveillance on a US military base and other individuals targeted by Moscow.