Russia fines Apple USD 4,400 for ‘false information’ about Ukraine fighting

Moscow, August 3
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (USD 4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.
A justice of the peace in a magistrate’s court, which handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases, found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps that spread false information about the conflict, Russian news agency Interfax reported.
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.
Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia’s actions in Ukraine. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance
AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku, who tore a copy of bill and t...
Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh
Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...
Gurugram-Nuh violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home
Mufti Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Gurugram, a...
Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case
Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...
17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...