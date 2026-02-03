DT
Home / World / Russia fires 450 drones and 70 missiles at Ukraine, day before US-brokered talks

Russia fires 450 drones and 70 missiles at Ukraine, day before US-brokered talks

Russia has tried to wear down Ukrainians' appetite for the fight by creating hardship for the civilian population

AP
Kyiv, Updated At : 03:07 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
People walk near an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike in Kyiv on Tuesday. Reuters
Russia fired around 450 long-range drones and 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine in a major attack overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.

The barrage came a day before the two countries were due to attend US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on ending the all-out war, which Russia launched nearly four years ago.

The bombardment of at least five regions of Ukraine specifically took aim at the power grid, Zelenskyy said, as part of Moscow's ongoing campaign to deny civilians light, heating and running water amid the coldest winter in years. At least 10 people were wounded, officials said.

"Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than diplomacy," Zelenskyy said. He urged allies to send more air defense supplies and bring "maximum pressure" to bear on Russia to end its full-scale invasion, which began on February 24, 2022.

Officials have described recent talks between Moscow and Kyiv delegations as constructive. But after a year of efforts, the Trump administration is still searching for a breakthrough on key issues such as who keeps the Ukrainian land that Russia's army has occupied, and a comprehensive settlement appears distant.

The Abu Dhabi talks were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Russia has tried to wear down Ukrainians' appetite for the fight by creating hardship for the civilian population.

It has tried to wreck Ukraine's electricity network, targeting substations, transformers, turbines and generators at power plants. Ukraine's largest private power company, DTEK, said that the overnight attack hit its thermal power plants in the ninth major assault since October.

In Kyiv, officials said that five people were wounded in the strikes that damaged and set fire to residential buildings, a kindergarten and a gas station in various parts of the capital, according to the State Emergency Service.

By early morning, 1,170 apartment buildings in the capital were without heating, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. That set back desperate repair operations that had restored power to all but 80 apartment buildings, he said.

Russia also struck Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, where injuries were reported, and the southern Odesa region.

The attack also damaged the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, at the foot of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukrainian Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna said.

"It is symbolic and cynical at the same time: the aggressor state strikes a place of memory about the fight against aggression in the 20th century, repeating crimes in the 21st," Berezhna said.

