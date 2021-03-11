Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Odesa port

Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine), May 10
Russian troops pounded the vital port of Odesa with hypersonic missiles, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
Also, a Ukrainian official said the bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a building destroyed by Russia in March.
The civilians were inside a five-story building that collapsed in Izyum in the Kharkiv region, said Oleh Synehubov, the head of Kharkiv's regional administration. “This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population!” he said in a social media message announcing the deaths.
Izyum is an eastern Ukrainian city that Russia has been holding as a key front-line node. Synehubov did not say specifically where the building was. Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker conflict. — AP
