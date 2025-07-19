DT
PT
Home / World / Russia: Four people died in truck accident in Kuzbass

Russia: Four people died in truck accident in Kuzbass

ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], July 19 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): Four people died in an accident with a truck and a car in Kuzbass. This was reported on July 19 in the press service of the regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is specified that the accident occurred on the 74th km of the Belovo--Konovalovo--Prokopyevsk highway.

"It was previously established that the 44-year-old Kamaz driver drove into oncoming traffic, where he collided with a VAZ--2110 car," the agency said in a Telegram channel message.

As a result of the accident, the 19-year-old driver of the car and three of his passengers died before the ambulance arrived.

At the moment, all the circumstances of the incident are being established.

The day before, two people were killed in an accident in the Orenburg region involving a passenger car, truck and fuel tanker. It is specified that the incident occurred on the 255th km of the M-5 Ural highway. The fires were eliminated by eight specialists and three pieces of equipment. (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

