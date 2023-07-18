 Russia halts Ukraine grain deal after bridge struck : The Tribune India

Moscow blames Kyiv for attack | Move likely to drive up food prices globally | EU condemns termination of deal by russia, vows help

The bridge that was destroyed in an attack in Crimea on Monday. Reuters



MOSCOW, July 17

Russia halted participation on Monday in the year-old UN-brokered deal which lets Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea, just hours after a blast knocked out Russia’s bridge to Crimea in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones.

Bad message

The fact that Russia does not want to extend the grain agreement sends a bad message to the rest of the world. Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor

Russia said two civilians were killed in what Moscow cast as a terrorist attack on the road bridge, a major artery for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said there was no link between the attack and its decision to suspend the grain deal, which it says must also ease restrictions on Russian food and fertiliser exports.

“In fact, the Black Sea agreements ceased to be valid today,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “Unfortunately, the part of these Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated,” he said.

Images showed a section of the road bridge had come down and traffic was halted in both directions, although a parallel railway bridge was still operational. Blasts were reported before dawn on the 19-km bridge, which Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered built after seizing and annexing the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Kyiv gave no official account of the blasts. It typically does not comment on reports of attacks in Crimea or in Russia, but has long maintained that the bridge was built illegally, and its use by Russia for military supplies makes it a legitimate target. Russia reopened the bridge after it was last hit by a massive explosion and fire in October.

Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain deal could drive up food prices across the globe, especially in the poorest countries. Ukraine and Russia are both among the world’s biggest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs. —Reuters

Black Sea Grain Initiative

  • The grain deal has faced setbacks since it was brokered by the UN and Turkiye in July last year
  • Russia pulled out briefly in November before rejoining and extending the deal
  • The initiative allowed three Ukrainian ports to export 32.9 million metric tonne grain and other food to the world, more than half of that to developing nations
  • The agreement was renewed for 60 days in May, but in recent months, the amount of food shipped and number of vessels departing Ukraine have plunged

‘Must do everything to continue export’

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that everything “must be done so that the grain export corridor continues to be used”, his spokesperson said. “Even without the Russian Federation, everything must be done so that we can use this Black Sea corridor. We are not afraid,” spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov quoted Zelenskyy as saying. Reuters

