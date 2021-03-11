Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

It comes days after the US announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine

A facility of the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant damaged by Russian missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine. Reuters

AP

Kyiv, June 6

Russia took aim on Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven't yet struck”.

The Russian leader's cryptic threat of military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be.

It came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine that includes four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Military analysts say Russia hopes to overrun Ukraine's embattled eastern industrial Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have fought the Ukrainian government since 2014, before the arrival of any US weapons that might turn the tide.

The Pentagon said last week that it will take at least three weeks to get the US weapons onto the battlefield.

The Russian Defence Ministry said air-launched precision missiles were used to destroy workshops in the Donetsk region of the eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said Russian forces fired five X-22 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea towards Kyiv, and one was destroyed by air defences.

Nuclear plant operator Energoatom said one cruise missile buzzed close to the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant, 350 kilometres  to the south, seemingly on its way to Kyiv.

It warned of the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe if even one missile fragment had hit the facility.

The missiles that struck Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armoured vehicles, the Russian Defence Ministry said on the Telegram app.

In a television interview that aired on Sunday, Putin lashed out at Western deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, saying they aim to prolong the war.

“All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” Putin said.

He insisted such supplies were unlikely to change the military situation for Ukraine's government, which he said was merely making up for losses of similar rockets.

If Kyiv gets longer-range rockets, he added, Moscow will “draw appropriate conclusions and use our means of destruction, which we have plenty of, in order to strike at those objects that we haven't yet struck.”        

The US has stopped short of offering Ukraine longer-range weapons that could fire deep into Russia.

But the four medium-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in the security package include launchers on wheels that allow troops to strike a target and then quickly move away — which could be useful against Russian artillery on the battlefield.

Moscow also accused the West on Sunday of closing off lines of communication by forcing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's plane to cancel a trip to Serbia for talks on Monday.

Serbia's neighbours closed their airspace to Lavrov's plane, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Italian television in comments reported by Russian news agencies.

“This is another closed channel of communication,” Zakharova said.

The attack triggered air-raid alarms and showed that Russia still had the capability and willingness to hit at Ukraine's heart, despite refocusing its efforts to capture Ukrainian territory in the east.

