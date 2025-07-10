DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / Russia hits Kyiv with more missiles, drones causing fires; at least 10 injured

Russia hits Kyiv with more missiles, drones causing fires; at least 10 injured

Rescue workers are working at a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district, after falling debris causes a fire on the top floor of an apartment building
article_Author
AP
Kyiv, Updated At : 08:24 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Firefighters work on a roof of an apartment building, damaged during Russian drone and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 10, 2025. REUTERS
Advertisement

Russia pounded Ukraine's capital with another mass missile and drone attack overnight into Thursday, causing fires in areas across the city and injuring at least 10 people a day after the heaviest aerial attack of the three-year war so far, according to Ukrainian officials.

Advertisement

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said rescue workers were working at a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district, after falling debris caused a fire on the top floor of an apartment building.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Administration, said there were fires in at least five other districts at residential buildings, cars, warehouses, office and other non-residential structures.

Advertisement

He said three of the injured had shrapnel wounds.

Russia has recently sought to overwhelm Ukraine's air defences with major attacks that include increasing numbers of decoy drones. The previous night, it fired more than 700 attack and decoy drones, topping previous nightly barrages for the third time in two weeks.

Advertisement

Russia's army has also launched a new drive to punch through parts of the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line, where short-handed Ukrainian forces are under heavy strain.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he was “not happy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hasn't budged from his ceasefire and peace demands since Trump took office in January and began to push for a settlement.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts