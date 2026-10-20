Russia hits Ukraine power infra again; no warning from allies, says Zelenskyy

Russia again launched attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, adding that Kyiv again received no early warning of the attack from partner countries that previously shared their intelligence.

Zelenskyy is grappling with recent Washington moves benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, including waiving US sanctions on Moscow and signing a deal to import diesel from Moscow.

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In parallel, limits on Kyiv’s use of the military-grade version of US company SpaceX’s satellite Internet service have choked Ukrainian drone operations, according to Zelenskyy.

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Putin, Trump & Xi may meet in China next month: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could hold a three-way meeting on the sidelines of next month’s APEC summit in China and that the potential meeting had come up in talks.