Russia in ‘productive’ talks with India, China on Arctic cooperation

India was among the countries holding the “most productive” talks with Russia for cooperation in the Arctic region, a senior foreign ministry official said on Thursday.

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Speaking at the fourth Arctic — Regions Forum, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Department of European Problems at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the number of countries wishing to interact with Russia in the high latitudes was steadily growing, TASS reported. “The most productive dialogue is taking shape with China and India, which not only demonstrate an interest in the Arctic agenda but also possess extensive resources for implementing joint projects and initiatives in this area,” he said.

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His comment came a day after President Vladimir Putin said Moscow’s “friends” like India and China were showing interest and wanted to cooperate in the Arctic.