Russia intercepts 8 Ukrainian drones in 4 hours

Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI): Russian air defences intercepted or destroyed eight Ukrainian drones in a span of four hours on Saturday evening, Tass reported, citing Russia's Defence Ministry.

"Between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. GMT) on December 6, alert air defense capabilities intercepted or destroyed eight Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including three UAVs each over the Kursk and Belgorod regions and two UAVs over the Bryansk Region," the ministry specified.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Defence Ministry reported downing 11 Ukrainian drones over the same three regions in a span of five hours.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Russian military personnel destroyed around 1,450 Ukrainian militants in the area of the special military operation in the past 24 hours, Tass reported, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

The Russian military launched a massive strike using the Kinzhal missile systems against Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and energy facilities in response to attacks, as per Tass.

"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike with long-range, air-and land-based precision weapons, including Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles targeting Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises and energy facilities that support their operation, as well as port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army. The strike's objectives were achieved. All designated objects were hit," the ministry said.

Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities, as well as temporary deployment points for the Ukrainian army's units and foreign mercenaries, in 152 districts.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groups inflicted damage on energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Ukrainian army, a warehouse of military-technical equipment, as well as temporary deployment points for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 districts," the report said, as per Tass.

Russia's Battlegroup Center fighters continued to destroy the Ukrainian army's group encircled in Dimitrov.

"Units of Battlegroup Center improved their position along the front edge and continued to destroy the Ukrainian army's group encircled in the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. (ANI)

