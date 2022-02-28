Russia interested in reaching agreement with Ukraine at talks, says negotiator

Moscow, February 28
Russia is interested in coming to an agreement that is in the interests of both sides at talks with Ukraine, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday, as officials prepare to meet near the border.
Medinsky said talks were expected to begin at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT). Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ceasefire talks begin between Kyiv and Moscow as Russian forces seize two cities in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine talks begin at Belarus border four days after...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December
China’s economy grew by 4 per cent in same period
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...