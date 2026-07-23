"Russia is holding global food security hostage": Ukraine FM Sybiha urges UN action over Black Sea strikes

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 23 (ANI): Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Wednesday (local time) accused Russia of using attacks on civilian shipping to threaten global food security, saying the strikes were disrupting grain exports through the Black Sea at the height of the harvest season. Ukraine has thus requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on July 27 to discuss the attacks.

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In a post on X, Sybiha alleged that Russia was targeting civilian maritime traffic. He said, "Russia is holding global food security hostage."

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https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/status/2079998734637658585

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He claimed that at least three civilian cargo ships had come under attack in recent days, resulting in casualties among their crews. "At least three civilian cargo ships have been bombed in the past few days by Russia. Few dozen crew members have been killed and injured," he said.

The Ukrainian foreign minister said no vessels had passed through Ukraine's Black Sea maritime corridor on the day of his statement, calling it a "deliberate" attempt to disrupt global food supplies during the country's peak harvest season.

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He said, "Today, zero vessels passed through Ukraine's Black Sea maritime corridor--right at peak harvest. This is deliberate economic and humanitarian terror."

Drawing a comparison with tension in West Asia, Sybiha said Russia was now targeting global food markets through strikes in the Black Sea. He said, "Just as Iran targeted energy routes in the Strait of Hormuz, Russia is now targeting global food markets in the Black Sea."

He warned that continued disruptions could have far-reaching consequences for countries dependent on Ukrainian grain exports. He said, "Millions of families across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America may face rising prices and hunger if this terror continues."

Calling for an international response, Sybiha said Ukraine had sought an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and urged countries affected by food insecurity to press Russia to end the attacks. "Ukraine has requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting for July 27th. We urge all states, particularly those affected, to immediately demand Russia stop its attacks on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," he added.

He further said, "No country has the right to starve the world. Global pressure can stop Russian terror."

The statement came as Danish shipping giant Maersk announced on Wednesday (July 22) that it was suspending services to Ukraine through Chornomorsk Fishing Port because of the deteriorating security situation.

In a customer advisory, the company said the feeder operator was unable to continue operating at the port.

The statement said, "We regret to inform you that, due to the current situation affecting our operating area, the feeder operator is unable to continue providing service to Ukraine via Chornomorsk Fishing Port (CHFP)."

It added that the service had been suspended until further notice and that cargo destined for Chornomorsk would instead be discharged at Constanta, Romania.

Earlier on July 22, Russia's Defence Ministry said its Geran-4 Seeker drones had struck five cargo vessels that it alleged were transporting military supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to the ministry, as cited by TASS, "Geran-4 Seeker drones have struck five bulk carriers being used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea and the port of Chernomorsk."

The ministry also said it had released what it described as "objective control footage" of the operation and asserted that "The strikes have reached their targets."

Ukraine disputed Russia's account and said one of the targeted vessels was the civilian bulk carrier 'Golden Rose ', registered in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said Maritime Guard personnel rescued all 16 crew members after the vessel caught fire following a drone strike.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said, "On the night of July 22, servicemen of the Maritime Guard of the State Border Service of Ukraine successfully conducted a search and rescue operation in the Black Sea, evacuating the crew of the bulk carrier 'Golden Rose', which was hit by a Russian drone."

According to the agency, the rescue was carried out despite the risk of further drone and missile attacks. It said all those rescued, two Syrian and 14 Egyptian nationals, were brought safely ashore.

"All the rescued were taken to shore, where they underwent a medical examination; none of the sailors suffered injuries or other damage," it added.

The development comes as four Indian nationals were killed in an attack on the vessel MV Golden Leo during departure from the port of Odesa in Ukraine on the evening of July 19, while one was found to be critically injured.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death toll in an official statement, noting that at the time of the incident, the vessel had 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indians.

In this regard, the Russian Charge d'Affaires, Vladimir Ladanov, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on July 21. The Ministry conveyed India's "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasizing that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce." (ANI)

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