Home / World / 'Russia is the only winner of Middle East war': EU Council President Costa

'Russia is the only winner of Middle East war': EU Council President Costa

Antonio Costa stresses the need for the EU to protect the international rules-based order

article_Author
Reuters
Brussels, Updated At : 03:02 PM Mar 10, 2026 IST
European Council President Antonio Costa. ANI file photo
Russia has so far been the only winner from the war in the Middle East as energy prices soar and attention on its war against Ukraine has faded, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

"So far, there is only one winner in this war – Russia," Costa said in a speech to EU ambassadors in Brussels.

"It gains new resources to finance its war against Ukraine as energy prices rise. It profits from the diversion of military capabilities that could otherwise have been sent to support Ukraine. And it benefits from reduced attention to the Ukrainian front as the conflict in the Middle East takes centre stage." Costa stressed the need for the EU to protect the international rules-based order, which he said was now being challenged by the United States, and for all parties in the Middle East to return to the negotiating table.

"Freedom and human rights cannot be achieved through bombs. Only international law upholds them," he said.

"We must avoid further escalation. Such a path threatens the Middle East, Europe, and beyond."


