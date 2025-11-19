Russia: Jaishankar meets Dy PM Denis Manturov, reviews preparation for Annual Leaders' Summit

Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov in Moscow on Wednesday. The leaders took stock of the progress since their last meeting in August and reviewed preparations for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Leaders Summit in New Delhi next month.

Advertisement

In a post on X, EAM said, "A pleasure to meet First DPM Denis Manturov in Moscow today morning. Took stock of the progress made since our last meeting for the 26th IRIGC-TEC in August 2025. Reviewed preparations for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Leaders Summit in New Delhi next month."

Advertisement

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1991061695624851524?s=20

Advertisement

According to the Russian Embassy in India, the leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in priority sectors and the implementation of the decisions of the 26th Session of the Russian-Indian Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.

They also discussed trade, investment and finance, energy, and industrial cooperation.

Advertisement

"The meeting was held as part of preparations for Russia's President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India", the Embassy said in a post on its Telegram channel.

https://x.com/RusEmbIndia/status/1991106733427786224?s=20

The meeting between EAM Jaishankar and DPM Manturov comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Nikolai Patrushev, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in the national capital, with both sides discussing ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation and reviewing preparations for the upcoming annual India-Russia Summit scheduled for early December.

According to a post on X by the Russian Embassy in India, the leaders held detailed discussions on a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation.

Patrushev, who is also the Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia, during his meeting with the Prime Minister, reaffirmed the mutual interest in strengthening maritime capabilities and enhancing collaboration across various areas of strategic partnership between the two nations.

"On November 18, in New Delhi, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolai Patrushev was received by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The parties discussed various issues of Russian-Indian cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector. The two sides emphasised their mutual interest in deepening interaction between Russia and India to strengthen their maritime capabilities. Preparations for the Russia-India Summit, scheduled for early December, were also touched upon," the Russian Embassy in India stated in its post.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which both sides reviewed preparations for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, which will also witness President Putin's visit to India.

Both sides also discussed the bilateral partnership between the two countries, encompassing trade and people-to-people exchanges.

During his visit to Russia, Jaishankar also paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow and highlighted how Gandhi's ideals and teachings are more relevant than ever.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1991084329225634236?s=20

EAM also inaugurated the Consulates of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, and expressed confidence that their establishment would give a boost to trade, tourism, economic, scientific, technological, academic and cultural ties between India and Russia.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1991088758159266239?s=20

"Delighted to inaugurate Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, alongside DFM Andrey Rudenko, Amb Vinay Kumar and representatives from Sverdlovsk and Tatarstan. Confident that the establishment of the new Consulates will boost trade, tourism, economic, scientific, technological, academic and cultural ties between India and Russia."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1991094837261828455?s=20

EAM also interacted with members of the Indian community and friends of India in Moscow. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)