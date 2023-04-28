 Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months : The Tribune India

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Ukraine's President condemns ‘Russian terror’

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

In this image taken from video provided by the National Police of Ukraine, firefighters work at an apartment building destroyed by a Russian attack in the town of Uman, around 215 kilometers (134 miles) south of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 28, 2023. AP/PTI



Uman, Ukraine April 28

Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept early on Friday, killing at least nine people in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months.

The early-morning attacks were carried out as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.

In the central city of Uman, firefighters battled a raging blaze at a residential apartment building that had been struck on an upper floor. At least 10 people were killed and 17 wounded there, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Rescue workers clambered through a huge pile of the smouldering rubble, carrying out a body bag away on a stretcher.

A grown man wearing a face mask sobbed as he watched, and a woman came to comfort him.

"At first the windows were blown out, then came the explosion," a resident of the apartment building who gave her name only as Olga said as rescue workers dug through the debris.

"Everything flew out."

In the southeastern city of Dnipro, a missile struck a house, killing a two-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said. Three people were also wounded in the attack.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 21 out of 23 cruise missiles fired by Russia.

"This Russian terror must face a fair response from Ukraine and the world," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote in a Telegram post alongside images of the wreckage. "And it will." It was not clear what Russia was targeting in Friday's attacks though it has regularly struck civilian infrastructure, particularly energy facilities throughout the winter.

Beginning late last year Russia launched such attacks roughly weekly, though they had tapered off as winter ended, with Western countries saying Moscow had used up much of its long range missile arsenal in a failed bid to freeze Ukrainian cities.

Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians, but its air strikes and shelling have killed thousands of people and devastated cities and towns across Ukraine. Kyiv says strikes on cities far from the front lines have no military purpose apart from intimidating and harming civilians, a war crime.

EXPLOSIONS ROCK KYIV

The capital Kyiv was also rocked by explosions, with officials reporting that air defence units had destroyed 11 missiles and two drones.

Two people were wounded in the town of Ukrayinka just south of Kyiv, officials said.

Explosions were also reported after midnight in the central cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava, and in Mykolaiv in the south, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

The war is coming to a juncture after a months-long Russian winter offensive that gained little ground despite the bloodiest fighting so far. Kyiv is preparing a counter-offensive using hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles sent by the West.

The main focus of fighting has for months been the eastern city of Bakhmut, as Russia tries to capture remaining parts of the industrial Donbas area that it does not yet hold.

Russia holds a swathe of territory across southern and southeastern Ukraine, and seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Family members meet arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal, his aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

2
Delhi

15th-century monument razed in Delhi to build Jal Board director's mansion, notice served

3
Nation

Iran's Navy seizes Houston-bound oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

5
Punjab

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

6
Haryana

Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

7
Punjab

Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

8
Sports

Wrestlers protesting on streets amounts to indiscipline: IOA president PT Usha; grappler Bajrang says expected support from her, not harsh words

9
Chandigarh

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

10
Punjab

He put Amritsar on the global tourism map

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

SC transfers Abhishek Banerjee’s case from Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who gave TV interview

SC transfers Abhishek Banerjee’s case from Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who gave TV interview

After perusing Calcutta HC Registrar General’s report, a Ben...

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

Wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief B...

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan's death by suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

China suggests delinking of LAC stand off from other issues

China suggests delinking of LAC stand off from other issues

Day after Rajnath Singh said China ‘eroded’ relations; with ...


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Coaching centre for slum children gets new building, health facilities

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

‘e-Pledge’ against drugs must in schools

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

5 arrested on betting charge

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’