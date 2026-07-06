Russia launches ballistic missiles on Ukrainian capital Kyiv on eve of NATO summit

Kyiv [Ukraine], July 6 (ANI): Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv early Monday morning, with the assault coming a day before a key NATO summit in Turkey that US President Donald Trump is expected to attend, CNN reported.

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According to CNN, Ukraine's air force said the attack involved ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles. Explosions were heard across central Kyiv in the early hours as the assault unfolded.

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Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said at least two districts of the city reported fires or damage caused by falling debris. Air raid sirens had been activated across the capital shortly before the explosions.

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The latest attack came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that intelligence suggested Russia was "preparing a new massive strike."

"Intelligence once again indicates that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. This is typical of Putin: right after America's Independence Day and before the NATO Summit in Ankara. Russia wants to bring more evil and kill people," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

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The strike also follows a major Russian attack on Kyiv last Thursday that killed at least 30 people, marking the third-deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since the war began, CNN reported.

Russia's war in Ukraine is expected to dominate discussions at the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in Ankara. Russian forces have intensified efforts to capture more territory in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, a key objective for the Kremlin. At the same time, Ukraine has increased missile and drone strikes targeting key infrastructure inside Russian territory, including oil refineries, ports and military factories, as reported by CNN.

According to CNN, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a phone call on July 4 that lasted nearly 90 minutes. During the conversation, Trump again offered to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, Russia's foreign ministry said. (ANI)

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