 Russia launches fresh drone attacks on Kyiv : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Russia launches fresh drone attacks on Kyiv

Russia launches fresh drone attacks on Kyiv

EU to move Ukraine’s grain exports via solidarity lanes

Russia launches fresh drone attacks on Kyiv

Servicemen use a searchlight to spot Russian drones in Kyiv. Reuters



Kyiv, July 25

Russia launched fresh drone strikes on Kyiv and parts of central and northern Ukraine early on Tuesday, but there was no immediate report of damage or casualties. There were also no reports of new attacks on southern Ukraine, which had been struck almost every night since Russia pulled out of a deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea on July 17.

‘Russian plane hits US drone’ over Syria

  • The US military says a Russian fighter jet hit a US drone with a flare and severely damaged its propeller over Syria.
  • US officials say Russian jets have increased the pace of dangerous encounters with US military aircraft over Syria.

Russia used Iran-made Shahed drones to attack Kyiv for the sixth time this month, but all were shot down, said Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration.

Meanwhile, the European Union is ready to export almost all of Ukraine’s agriculture goods via solidarity lanes, EU’s Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said. Russia pulled out of a UN-backed Black Sea grain deal this month. Solidarity lanes are rail and road transport connections through EU member states that border Ukraine. “It is not the first time Russia uses food as a weapon,” Wojciechowski said.

Moscow extends age limit of draft

  • The Russian parliament’s lower house has okayed a bill extending the upper age limit for the compulsory military draft from 27 to 30.
  • The move appears to be part of efforts to expand the military during the Ukraine war.

At the same time, UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency has said its staff at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reported seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. — Agencies

#Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Nation

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

5
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

8
Haryana

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

9
Trending

Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Top News

SC raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

No loss of human life, livestock reported

Despite ‘Beti Bachao’ plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

Despite 'Beti Bachao' plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Operators fail to spare Jawaharlal Nehru, loose overhead wires hang near his statue

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in House

BJP councillor slams MC over failure to curb dog menace

‘0001’ goes for Rs 16 lakh, Chandigarh RLA rakes in Rs 1.97 crore

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Union Cabinet clears Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Snakebite cases rise, 49 reported in July

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised