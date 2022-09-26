Russia major partner in many domains: EAM S Jaishankar

PTI

New York, September 25

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he had a wide-ranging conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during which they discussed a number of issues, including bilateral cooperation, the Ukraine conflict, G20 and UN reforms as he described Russia a "major partner in many domains."

"We discussed a number of issues. Some part of my meeting was focused on our bilateral cooperation because Russia is a major partner in many domains,” Jaishankar said.

"A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergei Lavrov at #UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms," Jaishankar had tweeted after his meeting with Lavrov.

