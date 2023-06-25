 Russia mercenary threat revives concern over nuclear arsenal security : The Tribune India

Russia mercenary threat revives concern over nuclear arsenal security

Images of tanks on Russian streets brought to mind the failed 1991 coup by Communist hardliners that raised concerns about the security of Soviet nuclear arsenal

Russia mercenary threat revives concern over nuclear arsenal security

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Washington, June 24

The Wagner mercenary group's march on Moscow has revived an old fear in Washington: what happens to Russia's nuclear stockpile in the event of domestic upheaval.

An agreement on Saturday by Wagner's boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to order his fighters back to their camps quelled immediate worries of major conflict inside Russia. But the episode signaled that Russian President Vladimir Putin's grasp on power is weakening.

Images of tanks on Russian streets brought to mind the failed 1991 coup by communist hardliners that raised concerns about the security of the Soviet nuclear arsenal and the possibility of a rogue commander stealing a warhead, said former U.S. intelligence officials.

"The IC (intelligence community) will be super-focused on the (Russian) nuclear stockpile," said Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior CIA officer who oversaw the agency's clandestine operations in Europe and Eurasia.

"You want to know who has control of the nuclear weapons because you’re worried that terrorists or bad guys like (Chechen leader Ramzan) Kadyrov might come after them for the leverage they can get," said Daniel Hoffman, a former senior CIA officer who served as the agency’s Moscow station chief.

Kadyrov dispatched thousands of his own militiamen to Rostov-on-Don, the southern city seized and then abandoned by Prigozhin's fighters, vowing to help put down the revolt.

To be sure, U.S. officials say they do not see an immediate threat to the security of Russia's strategic and tactical weapons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the deal that sent Wagner fighters back to their camps was aimed at avoiding confrontation and bloodshed.

"We have not seen any changes in the disposition of Russian nuclear forces," said a National Security Council spokesperson in response to questions from Reuters. "Russia has a special responsibility to maintain command, control, and custody of its nuclear forces and to ensure that no actions are taken that imperil strategic stability."

But the safety of these weapons is a persistent worry for Washington. U.S. intelligence agencies said in their 2023 Annual Threat assessment that "Russia's nuclear material security ...

remains a concern despite improvements to material protection, control, and accounting at Russia's nuclear sites since the 1990s."

NUCLEAR CHAIN OF COMMAND

A congressional aide noted that the Kremlin has pumped extra resources into modernizing its arsenal in recent years, adding that, "Russia’s strategic forces have generally been in ship-shape."

The scenario worrying planners now may be the possibility of a rogue military faction gaining decision-making ability over some of the weapons should divisions over the war in Ukraine exposed by Prigozhin's mutiny erupt anew.

The United States and its allies would be left to wonder how any new authority would use the weapons, said Hoffman.

“It’s the ability to extort the West for whatever you want.

And they might not play by the same sort of rules that Putin has,” he said, noting how the Russian leader has not acted on nuclear threats he has made in response to the West’s support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian occupation forces.

Russia’s nuclear arsenal is the world’s largest, estimated in 2022 at 5,977 warheads by the Federation of American scientists, compared to an estimated 5,428 held by the U.S.

Collecting information on Russia’s strategic forces command structure and the security and other aspects of the stockpile long has been among U.S. spy agencies’ highest priorities, the former CIA officers said.

That work became harder with Putin's August 2022 decision to halt U.S. inspections of Russia's nuclear sites under the New START treaty, which allowed the sides to inspect and monitor each other's strategic nuclear forces.

That decision left Washington highly dependent on spy satellites to assess the security of nuclear weapons sites and movements of warheads, and communications intercepts to monitor the loyalty of Russian commanders, said Polymeropoulos.

“This has always been a super-high (U.S.) intelligence collection priority and the command and control of nuclear weapons in Russia,” said Hoffman. “We all know it’s dangerous, which is why we had all these treaties, where we had a lot of transparency, which is now gone.” Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
World

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

3
Nation

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

4
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

5
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

6
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

7
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

8
Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

9
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

10
World

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu’s Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area

PM Modi meets Egypt’s Grand Mufti; discusses social harmony, extremism and radicalisation

PM Modi meets Egypt's Grand Mufti; discusses social harmony, extremism and radicalisation

The Grand Mufti highlights cultural and people-to-people rel...

In a rare event, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

In a rare event, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Normally, monsoon reaches Mumbai by June 11 and National Cap...

Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

Charges against Yevgeny Prigozhin for mounting armed rebelli...


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

Illegal liquor owner held

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff